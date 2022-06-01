The Guangdong provincial government has pushed back the annual compliance deadline under its emissions trading scheme by two months amid Covid-related restrictions to business activities.
China’s Guangdong delays ETS compliance deadline due to Covid
The Guangdong provincial government has pushed back the annual compliance deadline under its emissions trading scheme by two months amid Covid-related restrictions to business activities.
