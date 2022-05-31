American Carbon Registry (ACR) has banned the tokenisation of its carbon offset credits unless it has given explicit authorisation, the registry announced Tuesday in the wake of Verra’s decision last week to stop the practice of tokenising its retired credits.
American Carbon Registry follows Verra in carbon credit tokenisation ban
