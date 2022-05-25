Study urges China to reform ETS to driver deeper CO2 cuts, reduce costs

Gradually introducing permit auctioning and transitioning to a cap-and-trade system from the current intensity-based approach are some of the measures China can put in place to achieve deeper carbon cuts from its ETS at a lower cost, according to a study released Wednesday.