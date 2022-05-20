Compliance entities boost CCA position, slash RGGI holdings

Published 21:47 on May 20, 2022

Emitters saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings increase right before the Q2 WCI auction this week, while they offloaded RGGI Allowances (RGAs), according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.