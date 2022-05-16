Euro Markets: EUAs rise in thin trade as market focuses on Parliament vote

Published 17:48 on May 16, 2022 / Last updated at 21:32 on May 16, 2022

EUA prices flirted with €90 on Monday as the market tested technical resistance ahead of Tuesday's crunch European Parliament committee ballot that sees lawmakers vote on proposed amendments to the ETS reform bill and other Fit for 55 climate policy proposals.