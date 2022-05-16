EUA prices flirted with €90 on Monday as the market tested technical resistance ahead of Tuesday’s crunch European Parliament committee ballot that sees lawmakers vote on proposed amendments to the ETS reform bill and other Fit for 55 climate policy proposals.
Euro Markets: EUAs rise in thin trade as market focuses on Parliament vote
EUA prices flirted with €90 on Monday as the market tested technical resistance ahead of Tuesday's crunch European Parliament committee ballot that sees lawmakers vote on proposed amendments to the ETS reform bill and other Fit for 55 climate policy proposals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.