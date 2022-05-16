NZ releases long-term plan to cut emissions, but saves ETS cap adjustments for later

Published 04:14 on May 16, 2022 / Last updated at 07:36 on May 16, 2022

The New Zealand government released its economy-wide Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday, however it has conceded that the technology needed to cut emissions from one of its most polluting sectors – agriculture – is still some years away.