The New Zealand government released its economy-wide Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday, however it has conceded that the technology needed to cut emissions from one of its most polluting sectors – agriculture – is still some years away.
NZ releases long-term plan to cut emissions, but saves ETS cap adjustments for later
