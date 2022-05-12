The London Stock Exchange (LSE) plans to rule out individual companies for its new Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) listing, it said Thursday in a consultation note for a label intended to help direct capital from companies seeking to buy carbon credits to complement their net zero strategies.
LSE proposes tight parameters for carbon funds in its VCM listing plans
