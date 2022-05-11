A deal by senior MEPs to raise ambition in the EU ETS is likely to be shot down by the full European Parliament, the assembly’s lead lawmaker on the issue said on Wednesday, citing the intense pressure on politicians to curb sky-high energy costs.
MEP push for higher ETS ambition risks failure amid energy cost concerns, says lead lawmaker Liese
