EUAs erased early losses to post a 1.7% rise on Wednesday, after prices briefly plunged when a senior EU lawmaker confirmed that MEPs were backing plans to limit participation in the EU carbon market.
Euro Markets: EUAs recover losses after lawmaker move to restrict speculators
