Euro Markets: EUAs recover losses after lawmaker move to restrict speculators

Published 17:16 on May 11, 2022 / Last updated at 17:48 on May 11, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs erased early losses to post a 1.7% rise on Wednesday, after prices briefly plunged when a senior EU lawmaker confirmed that MEPs were backing plans to limit participation in the EU carbon market.