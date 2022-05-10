A Chinese asset management company has teamed up with a project developer to supply millions of offsets to an investment trust that will be the first of its kind in China.
Asset manager to set up rare Chinese carbon offset fund
A Chinese asset management company has teamed up with a project developer to supply millions of offsets to an investment trust that will be the first of its kind in China.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.