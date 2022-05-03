More than 3% of eligible installations and airlines covered by the EU and/or Swiss carbon markets were listed as being in non-compliance for 2021, according to data published by the European Commission on Tuesday.
EU, Swiss carbon markets record 3% non-compliance rate for 2021, data shows
More than 3% of eligible installations and airlines covered by the EU and/or Swiss carbon markets were listed as being in non-compliance for 2021, according to data published by the European Commission on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.