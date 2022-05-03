EU, Swiss carbon markets record 3% non-compliance rate for 2021, data shows

Published 23:58 on May 3, 2022 / Last updated at 01:45 on May 4, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland / No Comments

More than 3% of eligible installations and airlines covered by the EU and/or Swiss carbon markets were listed as being in non-compliance for 2021, according to data published by the European Commission on Tuesday.