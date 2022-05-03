The Canadian environment ministry on Tuesday proposed limiting the federal government’s forthcoming forestry offset protocol to private lands in light of numerous technical challenges, and instead may create a separate methodology just for Crown Lands.
Canada may create standalone forest carbon offset protocol for Crown Lands
