LCFS Market: California prices lift as ARB signals tighter benchmarks ahead

Published 22:36 on May 3, 2022 / Last updated at 22:36 on May 3, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rose this week despite a bearish Q4 credit data release, as an official for state regulator ARB confirmed the agency intends to propose stricter pre- and post-2030 benchmarks for the programme.