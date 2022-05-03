California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rose this week despite a bearish Q4 credit data release, as an official for state regulator ARB confirmed the agency intends to propose stricter pre- and post-2030 benchmarks for the programme.
LCFS Market: California prices lift as ARB signals tighter benchmarks ahead
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) rose this week despite a bearish Q4 credit data release, as an official for state regulator ARB confirmed the agency intends to propose stricter pre- and post-2030 benchmarks for the programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.