EU lawmakers strive for compromise as crunch ETS reform talks begin

Published 21:48 on May 3, 2022 / Last updated at 21:49 on May 3, 2022 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Senior EU parliamentarians are due to meet several times this week to discuss carbon market reforms, seeking to iron out most of their outstanding differences that include technical changes to the current cap-and-trade system.