Uniper still in talks over rubles payment, reports fall in ETS-covered generation

Published 11:25 on May 3, 2022

Utility Uniper remains in talks with the German government and Russian producer Gazprom over paying for gas in rubles, the firm said in Q1 results on Tuesday as it reported a year-on-year drop in EU ETS-covered fossil fuel output.