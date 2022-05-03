EUA prices added more than 6% on Tuesday morning after a bullish auction led to a significant short squeeze, sources said, while energy prices continued to gyrate modestly higher as the market awaited more information on payments for Russian gas.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUA prices added more than 6% on Tuesday morning after a bullish auction led to a significant short squeeze, sources said, while energy prices continued to gyrate modestly higher as the market awaitsed more information on payments for Russian gas.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.