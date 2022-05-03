Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:21 on May 3, 2022 / Last updated at 13:21 on May 3, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EUA prices added more than 6% on Tuesday morning after a bullish auction led to a significant short squeeze, sources said, while energy prices continued to gyrate modestly higher as the market awaitsed more information on payments for Russian gas.