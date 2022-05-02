EU leans on energy saving, renewables as ministers brace for Russia supply cuts

EU energy ministers are united in favour of stronger energy-saving measures and renewable energy expansion, they said on Monday as they brace for more gas supply disruption following Russia's abrupt halting of deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria last week.