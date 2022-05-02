EU energy ministers are united in favour of stronger energy-saving measures and renewable energy expansion, they said on Monday as they brace for more gas supply disruption following Russia’s abrupt halting of deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria last week.
EU leans on energy saving, renewables as ministers brace for Russia supply cuts
