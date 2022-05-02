New Zealand urged to align ETS cap with NDC path

Published 08:49 on May 2, 2022 / Last updated at 08:49 on May 2, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

The New Zealand government should update its domestic ETS settings to ensure they align with the country’s NDC under the Paris Agreement to avoid a massive over-auctioning of NZUs in the coming years, an analyst said.