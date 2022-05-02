HK-listed firm struggles to sell pricey carbon asset NFTs

Published 08:05 on May 2, 2022 / Last updated at 10:45 on May 2, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, China's Offset Market, Other APAC / No Comments

A Hong Kong-listed company has issued two non-fungible tokens (NFTs) backed by VCS credits generated by a China-based biomass project, but is finding interested buyers hard to come by at an asking price more than four times higher than regular voluntary offsets.