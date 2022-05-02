South Korea on Monday announced it will reduce the amount of CO2 allowances available at its monthly KAU auctions for May and June amid low secondary market prices and sluggish demand.
South Korea announces further cuts in KAU auction volume
South Korea on Monday announced it will reduce the amount of CO2 allowances available at its monthly KAU auctions for May and June amid low secondary market prices and sluggish demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.