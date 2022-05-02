Asia Pacific > South Korea announces further cuts in KAU auction volume

South Korea announces further cuts in KAU auction volume

Published 06:43 on May 2, 2022  /  Last updated at 06:43 on May 2, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea on Monday announced it will reduce the amount of CO2 allowances available at its monthly KAU auctions for May and June amid low secondary market prices and sluggish demand.

South Korea on Monday announced it will reduce the amount of CO2 allowances available at its monthly KAU auctions for May and June amid low secondary market prices and sluggish demand.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software