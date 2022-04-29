Allowances in China’s national emissions trading scheme edged down marginally over the past week, but remained in the same range as in previous weeks with little going on to provide direction for traders.
CN Markets: Chinese carbon remains rangebound and lightly traded in the absence of new policy signals
