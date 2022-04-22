Spot allowance prices in China’s emissions trading market have not moved for almost two weeks, as the long wait for clarity on the next trading period drains liquidity bar the occasional block trade.
CN Markets: CEAs flat as China’s carbon market enters hibernation
