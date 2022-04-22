A Maori forestry group is urging the New Zealand government to drop its proposal of excluding exotic species from the country’s emissions trading scheme, saying it would impact community livelihoods.
Maori forestry group pushes back against exotic ban proposal in NZ ETS
A newly formed Māori forestry group is urging the New Zealand government to drop its proposal of excluding exotic species from the country’s emissions trading scheme, saying it would impact community livelihoods.
