California legislator says action necessary soon to address carbon market oversupply

Published 23:03 on April 21, 2022 / Last updated at 23:03 on April 21, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California should tackle its more than 300-mln cap-and-trade allowance glut “sooner rather than later”, while the state could fairly quickly implement certain watchdog recommendations to help rein in this oversupply, a legislative committee heard Thursday.