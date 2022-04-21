Americas > California legislator says action necessary soon to address carbon market oversupply

California legislator says action necessary soon to address carbon market oversupply

Published 23:03 on April 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:03 on April 21, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California should tackle its more than 300-mln cap-and-trade allowance glut “sooner rather than later”, while the state could fairly quickly implement certain watchdog recommendations to help rein in this oversupply, a legislative committee heard Thursday.

California should tackle its more than 300-mln cap-and-trade allowance glut “sooner rather than later”, while the state could fairly quickly implement certain watchdog recommendations to help rein in this oversupply, a legislative committee heard Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software