Any listing of Global Carbon Council-certified renewables offsets on Xpansiv’s CBL carbon trade platform won’t automatically mean the units are delivered into CBL’s standardised GEO contract, the exchange confirmed Thursday.
Gulf-based carbon standard’s offset listing on CBL not linked to GEO inclusion
Any listing of GCC-certified renewables offsets on Xpansiv’s CBL carbon trade platform won’t automatically mean the units are delivered into CBL’s standardised GEO contract, the exchange confirmed on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.