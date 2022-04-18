Thermal power generation in March fell 5.7% year-on-year to 468.8 TWh, making up 70% of China’s total power generation, which saw a minor 0.2% rise YoY to 670 TWh, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
China thermal power generation decline in March amid increase in renewables, COVID outbreak
China’s thermal power generation declined last month for the first time since last December, while total generation growth dropped to near zero, official data showed Monday.
