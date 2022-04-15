China > CN Markets: CEAs rise marginally, but outlook clouded by lack of supply, regulatory news

CN Markets: CEAs rise marginally, but outlook clouded by lack of supply, regulatory news

Published 10:25 on April 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:25 on April 15, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

The spot price in China’s national carbon market remained firm over the past week, but traders lack enthusiasm about the near future as the market is seeing little action and no regulatory progress.

The spot price in China’s national carbon market remained firm over the past week, but traders lack enthusiasm about the near future as the market is seeing little action and no regulatory progress.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software