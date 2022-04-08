Allowance prices in China’s national emissions trading scheme edged up slightly this week on signals the government might make significant cuts to allocation, but a lack of confirmation and the long lead-time to the next compliance deadline tempered the market response.
CN Markets: CEAs lift moderately on bullish draft plan, but traders await confirmation
