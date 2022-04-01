The spot price for Chinese carbon allowances remained stable this week as the bullish signal from a draft plan showing the government intends to make tougher-than-expected cuts in allocation was offset by the next compliance deadline being set almost two years into the future.
CN Markets: CEA price stable but liquidity concerns emerge on draft allocation plan
