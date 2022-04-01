Taiwan has released a transition plan to meet its 2050 target, leaning heavily on boosting renewables and investing in hydrogen, CCUS, and nature-based solutions with a yet-to-be decided carbon price playing a supporting role.
Taiwan unveils 2050 net zero roadmap
