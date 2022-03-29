The Canadian environment ministry on Tuesday announced it may delay the start of compliance obligations under the Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) by roughly half a year in order to provide more time for early credit creation.
Canada proposes delaying CFS carbon intensity reduction requirements
