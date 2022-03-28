China > Chinese illegal logger agrees to buy carbon credits to reduce punishment

Published 11:03 on March 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:03 on March 28, 2022  /  China, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

An individual in southwestern China’s Guizhou province received milder sentencing after agreeing to purchase forestry-based offsets as compensation for the damage that illegal logging caused.

