Emitters boost, speculators keep flat CCA positions amid price plunge

Published 22:19 on March 11, 2022 / Last updated at 22:19 on March 11, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI compliance entities trimmed their net short position this week as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices burrowed six-month lows, while speculators’ net long holdings only slightly inched up according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.