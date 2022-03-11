WCI compliance entities trimmed their net short position this week as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices burrowed six-month lows, while speculators’ net long holdings only slightly inched up, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Emitters boost, speculators keep flat CCA positions amid price plunge
