US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending March 11, 2022

Published 20:54 on March 11, 2022 / Last updated at 20:54 on March 11, 2022 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including the passage of Washington state budget language to implement the state’s low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) next year and the status of a Hawaii carbon tax bill.