Romanian utility Oltenia will receive state subsidies of €848.6 million for the purchase of EUAs, local media reported on Friday, adding that €535 mln of that will be available for compliance buying this year.
Romanian utility Oltenia to receive €848.6 mln for EUA purchases -media
