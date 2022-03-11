EMEA > Romanian utility Oltenia to receive €848.6 mln for EUA purchases -media

Published 22:16 on March 11, 2022

Romanian utility Oltenia will receive state subsidies of €848.6 million for the purchase of EUAs, local media reported on Friday, adding that €535 mln of that will be available for compliance buying this year.

