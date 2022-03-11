Gabriel Boric was sworn in Friday as Chile’s youngest ever President, marking a fresh start to social and environmental policies in a country that is already scheduled for a revised constitution and new climate law this year.
Inauguration of “Chile’s first green government” promises climate action
