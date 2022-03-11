RGGI auction clears at new record in Q1, but fails to trigger reserve

Published 15:25 on March 11, 2022 / Last updated at 15:25 on March 11, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

The quarterly RGGI auction this week settled at a new all-time peak as compliance entities paid a premium to secure volume, though the sale fell short of triggering additional permits from the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR), according to results published Friday.