The US EPA is seeking to integrate its regulations on power generators, aiming to ensure the sector delivers GHG emissions cuts indirectly in the event that the Supreme Court rules the agency cannot act in a direct way, Administrator Michael Regan said Thursday.
Amid US Supreme Court threat, EPA plans multi-pronged approach to tackling power CO2 output
The US EPA is seeking to integrate its regulations on power generators, aiming to ensure the sector delivers GHG emissions cuts indirectly in the event that the Supreme Court rules the agency cannot act in a direct way, Administrator Michael Regan said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.