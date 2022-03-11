Analysis published on Friday by an environmental analytics group found that given the extreme high fossil fuel cost environment and current EU carbon price, the economic incentive is now overwhelmingly in place for the EU to directly switch from coal to clean energy and from grey to green hydrogen as soon as possible, to wean the bloc off Russian energy while keeping long-term climate goals in sight.
Strong economic incentive to switch now to clean electricity and green hydrogen -report
