Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol won South Korea’s tight presidential election, which likely means changes to its climate policy and emissions trading settings given Yoon’s support of nuclear power and desire to slow down the planned coal phase-out.
South Korea faces energy, climate makeover after presidential election
