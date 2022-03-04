ACCUs fall off a cliff as ERF exit option seen to hurt market confidence

Published 02:16 on March 4, 2022 / Last updated at 02:16 on March 4, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia’s decision to allow project developers to exit offset contracts with the government in order to increase secondary market supply had caused a 24% drop in ACCU prices by early Friday afternoon and will likely damage overall confidence in the nation’s carbon market, according to experts.