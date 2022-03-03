NA Markets: CCAs set multi-month lows after post-auction jump, RGGI sinks ahead of Q1 sale

Both California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) values fell this week in tandem with the geopolitical-fuelled plunge in EU carbon and global equity values, with the losses negating early week gains in the WCI programme and coming just ahead of RGGI’s quarterly auction next week.