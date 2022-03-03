Lawmakers, NGOs urge EU to put embargo on Russian energy imports

Published 21:18 on March 3, 2022 / Last updated at 21:28 on March 3, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Calls to put a full embargo on Russian oil and gas exports are growing louder in the EU as Moscow’s brutality against Ukraine intensifies, pushing what is still a minority of stakeholders to ask for a halt to what they see as unacceptable funding of war via the bloc's energy purchases.