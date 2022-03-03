Opposition against a proposed second EU carbon market for buildings and transport has spread to the biggest political group in the bloc’s parliament, with centre-right members rebelling against their senior spokesperson and joining progressive MEPs in seeking to limit the measure or kill if off entirely.
Opposition to second EU ETS deepens, as divisions emerge among largest political group
Opposition against a proposed second EU carbon market for buildings and transport has spread to the biggest political group in the bloc's parliament, with centre-right members rebelling against their senior spokesperson and joining progressive MEPs in seeking to limit the measure or kill if off entirely.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.