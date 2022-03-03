EUAs endured another volatile trading session on Thursday morning, with prices moving sharply amid bursts of activity as energy markets gave up early gains amid reports that Russia was open to renewed ceasefire talks with Ukraine.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
