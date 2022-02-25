China > CN Markets: Chinese market sees moderate rebound in price, but traders still await clarity

CN Markets: Chinese market sees moderate rebound in price, but traders still await clarity

Published 11:35 on February 25, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:35 on February 25, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

Price levels and trading volumes in China’s carbon market both rebounded somewhat over the past week, but regulatory uncertainty continues to put a dampener on activity.

Price levels and trading volumes in China’s carbon market both rebounded somewhat over the past week, but regulatory uncertainty continues to put a dampener on activity.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software