Singapore announces large hikes in carbon tax rate, adds partial offset option

Published 10:25 on February 18, 2022 / Last updated at 10:25 on February 18, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Singapore will raise its carbon tax to reach as high S$80 ($60) per tonne of CO2 by the end of the decade and commit to reach net zero emissions by “around mid-century”, the island state’s finance minister, Lawrence Wong, announced on Friday while delivering the government’s 2022 budget, adding emitters will be allowed to use international offsets towards a share of their obligations.