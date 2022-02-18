Chinese carbon allowances fell by almost 6% over the week, though trading volumes were so low that not much can be derived from the price direction, sparking renewed calls for allowing financials to participate in the market.
CN Markets: Activity wanes in China’s carbon market, as observers expect delays to CCER restart
Chinese carbon allowances fell by almost 6% over the week, though trading volumes were so low that not much can be derived from the price direction, sparking renewed calls for allowing financials to participate in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.