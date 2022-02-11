EDF has downgraded its estimate for 2023 nuclear output, days after it further slashed its generation expectations for this year due to defects found at selected generation units.
EDF downgrades 2023 French nuclear output outlook
EDF has downgraded its estimate for 2023 nuclear output, days after it further slashed its generation expectations for this year due to defects found at selected generation units.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.