Carbon specialist leaves investment firm PIMCO for CCA-focused asset manager

Published 17:19 on February 3, 2022 / Last updated at 17:19 on February 3, 2022 / Americas, Canada, EU ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The lead strategist of Pacific Investment Management Company’s (PIMCO) commodity and carbon business has joined a new US environmental asset management firm that will initially focus on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) before exploring other markets.