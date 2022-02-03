The lead strategist of Pacific Investment Management Company’s (PIMCO) commodity and carbon business has joined a new US environmental asset management firm that will initially focus on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) before exploring other markets.
Carbon specialist leaves investment firm PIMCO for CCA-focused asset manager
The lead strategist of Pacific Investment Management Company’s (PIMCO) commodity and carbon business has joined a new US environmental asset management firm that will initially focus on California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) before exploring other markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.